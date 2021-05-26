Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Chubb by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

CB stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

