Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,962.50 ($77.90).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,667.60 ($74.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,012.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,763.97.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

