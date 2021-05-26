Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,263.80 ($16.51) on Wednesday. The Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The stock has a market cap of £545.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,304.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,122.52.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

