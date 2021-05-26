British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BLND stock opened at GBX 504.40 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.34. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

