The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €200.00 ($235.29) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €182.33 ($214.51).

EPA:RI opened at €180.10 ($211.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €161.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

