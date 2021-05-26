Nord/LB Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €100.65 ($118.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

