Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

