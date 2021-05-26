Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,791 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.