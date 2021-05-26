Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.