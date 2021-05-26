Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,435,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFMF opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

