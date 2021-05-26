Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188,073 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BSY opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

