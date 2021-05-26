Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Increased by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

