PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

PDCE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $24,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

