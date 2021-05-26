Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 4,102 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

