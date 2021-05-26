Ltd Ginola Sells 40,798 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $284,057.12.

EMAN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.73.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

