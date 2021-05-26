Davide Bosio Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) Stock

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) insider Davide Bosio purchased 10,000,000 shares of Shree Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 40.16, a quick ratio of 39.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shree Minerals Company Profile

Shree Minerals Limited explores, develops, and mines mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Nelson Bay River iron project covering a license area of 93 square kilometers located in Tasmania. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

