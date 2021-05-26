Davide Bosio Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) Stock

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) insider Davide Bosio purchased 10,000,000 shares of Shree Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 40.16, a quick ratio of 39.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Shree Minerals Company Profile
