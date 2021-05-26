Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

