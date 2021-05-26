Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $2,610,650. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

