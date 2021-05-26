SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $568.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.55 and its 200-day moving average is $466.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $195.11 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

