Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,363 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 316,243 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

