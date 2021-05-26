Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

