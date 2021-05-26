Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.