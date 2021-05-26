Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Rexnord worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,844 shares of company stock valued at $992,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.