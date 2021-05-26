Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.43.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

