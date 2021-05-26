Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.