The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 557,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth $1,389,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

POWRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.