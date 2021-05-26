Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.