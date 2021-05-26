Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

IFP opened at C$33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

