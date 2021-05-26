Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

