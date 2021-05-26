Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $307,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,199 shares of company stock worth $5,570,227. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

