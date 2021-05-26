Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $548.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.66.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

