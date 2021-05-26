W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 24,463 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $439,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MNRL opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

