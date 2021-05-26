Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,670 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $862,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.
- On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.
- On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $338.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
