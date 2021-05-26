Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,670 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $862,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $338.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.