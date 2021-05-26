The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 12,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

