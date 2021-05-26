Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 378 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:CTB opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

