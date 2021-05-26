Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 704 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.