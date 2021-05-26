Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 1,204.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 303,980 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CIXX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

