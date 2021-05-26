Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,229 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

