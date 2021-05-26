Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,441 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

