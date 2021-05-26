PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.85.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.