Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm purchased 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

