Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
