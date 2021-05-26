Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Misonix has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSON. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

