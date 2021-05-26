28,711 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 259.11 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.