USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $412,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5,858.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $451,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $185,361.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,165 shares in the company, valued at $699,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,390 shares of company stock valued at $330,879. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

