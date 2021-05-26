1,240 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEY opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.