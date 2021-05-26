Texas Permanent School Fund Has $808,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

EXTR opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

