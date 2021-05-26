Texas Permanent School Fund Has $884,000 Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

