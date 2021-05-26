Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,199 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meredith were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

