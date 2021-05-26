Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,355 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

