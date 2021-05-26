Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Matthews International worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MATW opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

